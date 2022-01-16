Ayko Agency talent hunt which focuses on discovering and nurturing raw African talents and showcasing them to the world has begun accepting entries.

Registration is now open to interested persons from the age of 18 and above until Friday April 15 2022.

Ayko Agency talent Hunt will hold its grande finale on Friday May 13 2022, in Lagos.

The co-founders of Ayko Agency Talent Hunt, Ayoola Bakare (@ayoola) and Koya Onagoruwa (@adeonagoruwa) said the talent hunt cut across music, acting, dancing and the modeling industry.

Ayko noted that the hunt is aimed at discovering talents and giving them the necessary supports.

“From the very beginning, we had sought to ensure that emphasis was placed on upskilling and supporting the talents and models to the very highest standards, giving them every opportunity to proudly represent the best of the industry, on the world stage”, said the co-founders, Koya Onagoruwa and Ayoola Bakare.

“Our unwavering focus on promoting and encouraging the advancement of African talents and models, and our long-held beliefs on how we strongly believe AYKO Agency can contribute to industry, on an international level, means that we are fully prepared for the tough challenges. Our aim is to take the best of Nigerians, and showcase them internationally. There is a richness in Nigerian talents and models, what is needed is opportunities”.

Continuing, they however listed the criteria to participate in the talent hunt.

“We are looking to identify talents (actor/actress, singer/musician, painter/sketch artist, dancer, etc.) and models, with a true potential. You must be over 18 years old and can come from any corner of Nigeria”, said the organizers.

Ayko Agency Talent Hunt held it maiden edition in 2021 where five winners emerged. Past winners include rapper/singer/songwriter Similoluwa Afolabi – aka Sureboi Winna (@sureboiwinna_), dancer/model/actor Inimfon Iniama (@gorgeousnii), model Abisola Adedokun (@abisolaade_), and Aduni (@aduni.music).

The All four went through the AYKO Agency two-week bootcamp following their win, wherethey met and were guided by professionals in the creative and entertainment industry on how to hone their skills, as well as develop themselves. They have had exposure to different commercial events in their field of expertise, through AYKO.

It would also be noted that one of the winners of the maiden edition, Aduni, has teamed up with top Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani on her debut single under the management of Ayko.

The single is now available on all music streaming and downloading platforms.

“We are extremely honoured and privileged to be working with Ric Hassani. One of our #AYKO2021 winners, Aduni (@aduni.music) has joined forces with Ric to record a beautiful song titled ‘My Baby’. It is a song that captures how we are all feeling as we head for the momentous Valentine’s Day on February 14th. It really is going to blow!!”, said Ayko Agency.