Axxela receives Africa’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year Award

Energy solutions provider has received the “Most Sustainable Company” award in the Oil and Gas sector – African category from World Finance.

The media outfit provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business landscape and the global economy.

The 2021 World Finance Oil & Gas Awards highlights companies and organisations that are best equipped to thrive in the new business landscape while meeting the highest international standards.

According to the organisers, “during this past year, Axxela as a pioneer private sector led natural gas company has continued to show dynamism and responsiveness to the operating environment while also leveraging transformations to enhance business prospects and embrace the future.”

In the last two years, the world has undergone countless changes, and some industries were badly hit but perhaps none more than the oil & gas sector.

However, despite the glum outlook, some companies have demonstrated resilience and have also exhibited tremendous growth.

The award acknowledges Axxela’s commitment to sustainable business practices despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong outlook for success in the future.

Receiving the award on behalf of Axxela, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bolaji Osunsanya, expressed appreciation for the award and reiterated Axxela’s renewed commitment to building a sustainable business in the African energy space.

According to him, “this award is a recognition of Axxela’s innovative and progressive approach to solving Africa’s energy challenges by providing industries and organisations with sustainable, dependable, and affordable energy solutions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria