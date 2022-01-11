The newly appointed commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center, Oshodi, Air Vice Marshal Idi Gamso Lubo has taken over mantle of leadership as the 38th commandant of the training Center, following the retirement of Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Idris.

Air Vice Marshal Lubo, while addressing Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center Press Monday, January 10, solicited for team work and value addition amongst principal staff, including; personnel, civilian staff and others who has continually been involved in the activities of the center.

In regards to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center, expectation during his tenure, he explained that leadership is a continual process and would build on what his predecessors has established, adding that he would continue to avail and add his wealth of experience over the years to the growth and development of the center.

“I considered the new position as a privilege and opportunity to work, already, there are team of workers on ground to move the college forward and I believed everyone has worked hard to bringing the center to this enviable status”

“I am here to give addition in terms of value to what has been in existence, as we all know, the soldiers that have served the country for over three decades would leave the military to going into the civil life, knowing that this last bus stop would transform them and renew their mindset to face life after with confidence and assurance that they are fully equipped to be able to continue after retirement,” he stated.

The Commandant urged everyone to maintain high level of discipline and give proper mentorship and guidance to their subordinates as well as sustain efficiency in their discharge of duties.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the flag of office by the outgoing Commandant Air Vice Marval Mohammed Adamu Idris Ably represented by the Deputy Commandant Brigadier General Linus Kenedy Udeagbala.

Vanguard News Nigeria