A new executive to man the leadership of Aviara Federal Union (AFU) has been elected.

The election saw Mr Councillor Umulor and his executive hand over the mantle of leadership of Aviara federal Union to the newly elected executive headed by Amb. Efe Charles Arugba.

In his remarks, Mr Umulor assured the new president General of his unalloyed support for the new executive for the progress of the clan.

He promised to assist whenever the need arises.

In his own remarks, the new president General, Amb Efe Charles Arugba assured of the prevailing peace in Aviara clan and promised to consolidate further on it.

He also assured of a smooth coronation and urgent presentation of staff of office to the Ovie of Aviara Kingdom within the shortest possible time.

He thanked the immediate past exco for the work well done during their period and promised to build on their enviable legacy

The new executive include Charles Arugba President General, Igodi Vincent Ist Vice, Mike Ekpoh 2nd vice, S.O Orofa, Secretary General, Pius Egedovo Assistant Secretary, Orara Randy Asst sec 2, Collins Enigheno Treasurer.

Others include; Hon Ofremu Oghale PRO, Pius Evro PRO 2, Ovohe frank Financial Secretary, Thank God Egboro Asst Fin Sec, Uzih Ben spokesman, Abubakar Jombo, Assistant spokesman, Mike Erigi social Secretary, Israel umuerri Legal Adviser, Gideon Isara, Auditor.