Austin Okai, an House of Rep hopeful

A leading Dekina/Bassa house of representative aspirant, Comrade Austin Okai has wheeled his new year messages to every sons and daughters of Igala Kingdom.

The activist cum politician who spoke exclusively on Saturday placed emphasis on unity, love and tolerance.

“The rich historical antecedents of Igala Kingdom cannot be compromised for any reason whatsoever, hence the need to discourage theories that seek to disunite the people of the kingdom.

“I know the importance of love, unity and tolerance, we must be careful and mindful of some agents working to demean the kingdom and her inhabitants,” Okai said.

The activist further urged Igala youths to shun violence and other vices that go against the wonderful image of Igala Kingdom, stressing that “youths must be resourceful, hardworking and result oriented to foster development in our horde”.

Okai argued that, “these must be prioritised ahead of making yourselves as political tools to desperate politicians who has little or no plans for the well-being of the poor masses”.

“We have successfully entered into 2022 and it’s my earnest prayer to see a redefined Igala Kingdom and Kogi at large, with love, unity and tolerance we will have every reason to celebrate,” Okai concluded.