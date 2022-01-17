Transcorp Hilton Abuja

By Cynthia Alo

The online accommodation booking platform, Aura, is currently running #TheAuraExperience Promo Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences has said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spend up to N100,000 on the platform. The Company, a subsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event on Thursday where it hosted some of its stakeholders.

The promo requires users to book accommodation, order food, or book experiences worth at least N100,000 during the promo period, to qualify for a draw where two winners would emerge. Throughout the promo period which ends on January 30, 2022, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25% on selected accommodation, food and experiences.



READ ALSOZenith Bank: Leading with Investors’ Confidence

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable.

This promo is our way of encouraging more people to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Business Development Director (Aura) at the event which held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

Aura provides a great selection of exquisite properties at the best prices, carrying out verification on all listings on the platform to ensure that guests are choosing from the right pool of options, and in keeping with the known high standards of the parent company Transcorp Hotels Plc. The hospitality company, which also owns Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has continued to expand its excellent hospitality services, with a world-class event center that can seat close to 4,000 guests expected to be completed in 2022. The company’s property in Calabar is also being upgraded to sustain the quality of services the hospitality brand is known for.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels supports official travel, relocation, or staycation, ensuring that employees of corporate bodies are well rested and focused on delivering business results. Companies that have Sales Representatives who are always on the move have found Aura by Transcorp Hotels to be a key partner, with guaranteed access to verified apartments that ensures the comfort and safety of their staff.

“There are carefully selected restaurants as well as personalized chef experiences on demand for corporate meetings and events. We also have an array of refreshing day experiences as well as packages for corporate retreats and strategy sessions,” Okafor-Obi added.

In addition to the impressive features offered by Aura, guests can rest assured that they are fully covered if they ever get involved in an accident whilst in an Aura apartment. This insurance feature is provided in partnership with digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, and it guarantees the protection of the lives and properties of guests, ensuring that they have a truly memorable Aura experience without fears or worries.

Commenting on the significance of Aura by Transcorp Hotels, Mrs. Dupe Olusola MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc. explained that the recently launched business is the piece that completes the puzzle for the company, as it seeks to offer wholesome luxurious experiences to guests beyond its well-known properties in Abuja or Calabar.

“Our brands are individually distinctive and collectively powerful. We have consistently delivered world-class guest experience and excellent services across all our touch points, and impressive value to stakeholders. This is what users of Aura by Transcorp Hotels will also continue to enjoy. I encourage people to exploit the ongoing promo by Aura by Transcorp Hotels to have a great experience at a discount, and also stand to win a free staycation on Aura,” Mrs Olusola said.

“2022 will be a very exciting year for us at Transcorp Hotels Plc., as some of the projects we have been working on will come to life this year. One such is our Lifestyle Center which will be located in Ikoyi and will combine the traditional functions of a shopping mall with some of the best leisure amenities you can find anywhere,” Mrs. Olusola added.