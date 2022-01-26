Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—CHAIRMAN of the South West Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, assured the people of the state that his administration will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state under any guise.

Akeredolu said this following the unending killings and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen in the Northern senatorial district within the last one month.

READ ALSO:2023: PDP group threatens mass defection if party zones presidency to North

Receiving the representatives of Auga Community, led by their traditional ruler, the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, in his office, the governor vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities.

He, however, assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.

Akeredolu, who frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the bordering towns, said increased security presence will be deployed.

He also urged residents of the people to be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration will “not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.”

Earlier in his remarks, Oba Agunloye, who lamented the security situation in the communities in the Northern senatorial district, commended the governor for the various developments across the state.