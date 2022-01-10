By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has disclosed that it has been forced to shutdown its 504 Mega Watts Alaoji Power Plant in Imo State following an attack on the gas pipeline of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

A statement by Head, Communication & Public Relations, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, in Abuja on Monday stated that TotalEnergies declared a Force Majeure as a result of the vandalism of NOPL Line at KP41 on January 7, 2022.

Mr. Ojor explained that the oil and gas giant in a letter to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), stated: “NOPL pipeline was vandalized on 7th January 2022 at KP41 Alaoma Etche Cluster. The Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurization of the line, this will affect gas supply to Alaoji (Power Plant) until further notice”.

As a result of this development, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited stated that “Gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant was suspended due to this unfortunate event. Preliminary investigation to determine the extent of the damage is ongoing, and repair works shall commence as soon as feasible.”

Without gas supply NDPHC announced “the shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant on January 7, 2022”.

The company recalled that “Omotosho NIPP was shut down last month when Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) due to system wide curtailment of all gas shippers (gas producers/off takers) by Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) “to forestall the imminent collapse of the gas grid.” NGC said at the time that the Trans-Forcardos Pipeline (TFP), belonging to NGC was breached on December 17, 2021.

“That breach led to the deferment of about 250MMscfd of gas from the Pipeline Network, a situation that brought the Network Pressure to abysmal levels, thereby triggering an emergency.

“The curtailment impacted operations of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited negatively with Omotosho NIPP being shut down and gas supply to GEREGU NIPP and Ihovbor NIPP also limited thus leading to part load or low generation from these available power plants.

“The management of NDPHC hereby assures our customers that Alaoji Power Plant and others will resume power generation as soon as gas supply is restored”, the statement added.