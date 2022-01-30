.

By Tunde Oso

As part of the ongoing progressive political intervention of Atokeibeirosi Leadership Initiative, the group has constituted a Steering Committee.

In the statement issued by Atokeibeirosi Group (AG), the members of the committee are Messrs Tope Orolu, a native of Ikere-Ekiti; Dayo Benjamin, a native of Ootunja-Ekiti; Olumide Ogunleye of Ikole-Ekiti; Bode Babalola of Aiyedun-Ekiti; Kehinde Orimolade of Ikole-Ekiti; Dare Ojo, a native of Iworoko-Ekiti; Tunde Oso of Osi-Ekiti; Prof Laofe Ogundipe of Ijesha Isu-Ekiti and Sunday Adelusi of Ora-Ekitikete.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of working out the modality for working out a formidable Third-Force through a coalition with a credible candidate in the June 2022 governorship election in Ekiti-State.

Atokeibeirosi Initiative is a school of thought on purpose-driven Leadership. The group was formally inaugurated on March 1st 2021 by Okan Seye Adetunmbi, the convener of Ekitipanupo Forum, the pre-eminent Ekiti indigenous intellectual round table. It was in response to the clarion call by well-meaning Ekiti indigenes to make his leadership qualities available to the service of Ekiti-State.

AG is committed to promoting everyone with character, competence and integrity to participate in governance at every tier of government in Nigeria.

The group also appointed Engineer Dare Ojo as the Director of Organisation for Atokeibeirosi Leadership Initiative. Ojo was the immediate past president of Ekiti Parapo Lagos.