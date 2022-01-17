The Atobaase of Yorubaland and renowned Subsea Oil & Gas production expert, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, J.P, CFR, and L.L. D on the occasion of the celebration of his 51st coronation anniversary.

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade made this known in a release signed by his director of media and publicity, Temitope Agboola.

He further described Alaafin of Oyo as a worthy custodian of Yoruba culture and heritage and the supreme ambassador of the Yoruba race. He described Alaafin as the most outstanding leader of the Yoruba Nation who has distinguished himself on the throne and has brought a tremendous amount of prosperity to the people of Oyo, the Yoruba race, and indeed the Nation as a whole.

Dr. Agunbiade said the monarch is a listening father, a great leader, and an outstanding source of inspiration for the young and old alike as, according to him, the Alaafin has continued to demonstrate enormous kindness and grace in the administration of his palace and the Oyo Kingdom.

He went further to wish the Alaafin many more years of remarkable progress and success on the throne. He commended Alaafin for his leadership across Yoruba land and the Oyo Kingdom.

Dr. Agunbiade noted that the recent conferment of the title of Atobaase of Yorubaland on him by the revered Monarch is a testament to the fact that the Alaafin is welcoming and open to having young and vibrant sons and daughters of Yorubaland participate in the development of the Yoruba Nation.

Dr. Agunbiade affirmed that Oba Adeyemi has always stood for truth, justice, equity, good governance, and other good values. He called on all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters and all Nigerians home and abroad to continue to pray for the monarch who has shown that he loves his people and has made tremendous sacrifices for the prosperity and progress of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria in general.

He wishes His Imperial Majesty many, many more years on the throne of his forefathers.