 By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Group known as Atiku Care Foundation, were on Sunday hosted by the teaming Executives of the opposition  people’s Democratic PDP in Birnin Kebbi.

According  to the newly inaugurated  Kebbi Director  of the foundation, Honourable  Ahmad Galadima Bagudu said that, the foundation  was in Kebbi to identify people  in need particularly  to assist them with some  monies and training  to  enable them depend on themselves “we were not in Kebbi to campaign  for  Atiku Abubakar  Turakin Adamawa but to help poor and vulnerable  which is the core  mandate  of the foundation ,we chose the people’s Democratic party Secretariat  because  we belong to the PDP hence  our reason for using it he said.

Bagudu explained  that,Thurday next week National executives  of the foundation  will visit kebbi to formerly  launch  the foundation  to  kick start the intended programm aimed  at defining the  future  of youth in Kebbi through  building  their capacities  to  propel the  state  as they  remain the bedrock of the  society .

The  programm had  in attendance  the state  chairman of the peoples  of Democratic party Usman Bello Zuru, party chairmen from the 21 local governments  and ex officio of the party among others.

