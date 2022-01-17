By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Group known as Atiku Care Foundation, were on Sunday hosted by the teaming Executives of the opposition people’s Democratic PDP in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the newly inaugurated Kebbi Director of the foundation, Honourable Ahmad Galadima Bagudu said that, the foundation was in Kebbi to identify people in need particularly to assist them with some monies and training to enable them depend on themselves “we were not in Kebbi to campaign for Atiku Abubakar Turakin Adamawa but to help poor and vulnerable which is the core mandate of the foundation ,we chose the people’s Democratic party Secretariat because we belong to the PDP hence our reason for using it he said.

Bagudu explained that,Thurday next week National executives of the foundation will visit kebbi to formerly launch the foundation to kick start the intended programm aimed at defining the future of youth in Kebbi through building their capacities to propel the state as they remain the bedrock of the society .

The programm had in attendance the state chairman of the peoples of Democratic party Usman Bello Zuru, party chairmen from the 21 local governments and ex officio of the party among others.