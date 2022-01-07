From left, Professor Toyin Falola (University of Texas), Professor Peter Wekesa (Kenyatta University), and Professor Sati Fwatshak (University of Jos), at the event.

For African university administrators, dons and others in their ilk, nothing could have been more urgent than creating and formulating policies that would make higher education more accessible to the teeming number of Africans who seek university education.

This took centre stage at a regional conference organized under the supervision of a renowned historian and professor at the University of Texas at Austin, Professor Toyin Falola, with the support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the University of Texas at Austin.

The event which gathered the best in university administration from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda, had as its focus the impact of private universities on public universities in Africa. The two-day conference started on Thursday, January 6 and is expected to end on Friday, the following day.

For Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, nothing could have been timelier than hosting such a conference, he, therefore, thanked Professor Falola alongside the sponsors of the event.

In his keynote address, Ogundipe argued that the increased demand for university education necessitated the establishment of private universities in many parts of Africa, saying that the failure of governments in many African sub regions in financing the public universities informed the seeming proliferation of private universities.

However in their separate country reports on the impact of private universities on public universities, the researchers emphasized the need for African countries to properly fund public universities just as the need to have more competent and affordable private universities to come on board. The country research reports were presented by Dr. George Bob-Millar, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana); Professor Peter Wekesa, Kenyatta University (Kenya); Professor Sati Fwatshak, University of Jos (Nigeria); Professor John Mary Kanyamurwa, Kyambogo University (Uganda); and Professor Samuel Ojo Oloruntoba, Carleton University, Canada (South Africa).

In his report, Professor Fwatshak noted that the Nigeria situation calls for a more holistic approach. For him, “In my study for example, about ten of these private universities are very stable. Then there are others that are struggling; they find it difficult to attract students. They are just there. Public universities cannot take all. For those who can afford private universities, they should go ahead.

“Let the public universities strive; let them be well funded so that private universities should be an option based on the preferences of individuals. When I read through the mission and vision of the private universities, they are offering what the public universities don’t have. They want to focus on godliness and morality.

“If a family wants godly children, morally upright children, they prefer to send their children there. Even in the US, some parents say that God is not mentioned in public schools. For those who want morality and other related things, let the public and private universities thrive. They are not a free enterprise economy; they are not a moral economy. But let the government fund the public ones so that they can have quality education that our children deserve.”

Earlier, Professor Falola revealed that “the regional convening is part of a larger project to study the impact of private universities on public universities in Africa. Through commissioned research and two regional stakeholder convenings in Nigeria and Kenya, the project seeks to explore the effects of private universities on public academic institutions in Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana.

“Against the backdrop of the increasing wave of private universities, public universities are affected by the poaching of faculty members, competition for bright students, and changing public perception about the role of private universities.

“In some instances, the increasing relevance of private universities is underscored by the problems associated with public institutions, such as frequent strikes, reduced capacity to admit students, and limited technological infrastructures and facilities. At the same time, there are skepticisms around private universities, based on the perception that many of them lack faculty members of the requisite quality and quantity.

“This, in turn, affects research outputs as well as the competence or knowledge base of graduates, also resulting in low academic standards, limited programmes focused on expensive fields of study, and poor infrastructure. Policy approaches and theoretical perspectives on private universities vary, especially in Africa.

“Although some consider private education to be beneficial, complementing public universities, there are concerns that many institutions are profit-oriented, abandoning quality or ignoring the state’s social obligation to provide affordable education.

“Despite these concerns, private universities have made immense contributions to different African countries. They have alleviated the burden of access placed on publ universities, contributed to innovations in curricula, led to increased employability t graduates, and provided new models of educational delivery and funding, Some have outpaced and out-performed public universities.

“Although the importance of private universities is growing, there is a paucity of research on the governance models of these universities and the additional burdens they place on public universities. This project seeks to fill the gap in research and enlighten higher education policymakers through two regional stakeholder convenings and publications.

“The regional convening will afford key stakeholders a unique opportunity to share perspectives and provide insights that may inform new policies and foster international support for managing the relationship between private and public universities. The overall objective is to improve the quality of research and teaching in the higher education sector in Africa.”

Speaking, Ogundipe touched on the key drivers of private universities’ establishment and proliferation in Africa; past and present relationships between private and public universities; gap between demand and availability of spaces in both private and public universities; governance models in private universities and implications for public universities; regulatory framework of private universities ad implication on public universities; impact of private universities on public universities and impact of public universities on private universities.

He touched on ineffective policies when he said: “There is also the issue of ineffective policy support which is a very big problem in this part of the world. Generally, no formal relationship exists between private and public universities. Many universities in Nigeria prefer to have partnerships with foreign universities.

“Some lecturers from public universities unofficially work for hours in private institutions. There is the need to develop a new and healthy competitive relationship for the improvement of standards. The standards need to be improved in the private universities and some of the public universities.

“Initially there are linkages and staff exchange, sharing of facilities, joint committee membership. In Nigeria, NUC started something whereby new universities were linked up with older ones wherein the old university would mentor the new university. In the process, there is the exchange of staff and students, facilities, seminars.

“In public universities, problems include frequent strike actions, limited admission quota. The government would set up a university, release a start-up fund of maybe N2 billion, and that will be all. What about having good facilities that would be needed to run the universities to be able to compete with other universities at the local and global level? We never consider that.

“This also affects the availability of technical facilities. These facilities are very expensive. Private universities are perceived to have limited faculty members; they scout for lecturers from public universities, even for non-teaching staff from other public universities. They have limited programs. Many of them start with less expensive fields of study. When we carried out study, we found out that the program that is most expensive to run is dentistry, not even medicine.

“Many private universities do not have the needed facilities. Many of their programs are expensive. The gap between demand and availability of spaces in both private and public universities also include enhanced access to university education, innovations in curricula, increased employability of graduates, provide new models of educational deliveries, functional libraries, adequate teaching classroom space, sufficient furnishing of staff, adequate laboratory equipment, adequate provision of catering services for students. These are facilities you get in good private universities which are absent in many public universities.”

The event which was well attended had key education administrators from the research focus group.

Vanguard News Nigeria