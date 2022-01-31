By Sanda Aliyu

Something curious happened in Niger state the other day, a strange visitor came visiting to the Hilltop mansion of Nigeria’s only President in Khaki, the gap toothed General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

The media may not have been following the going on here, but for those of us who are dwellers of the Hill City, we were surprised when we were summoned to the airport early on this harmattan morning and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alighted from the plane.

The August visitor was unexpected because his supporters had gone to the airwaves to condemn prior endorsements by Minna power brokers, and it didn’t make sense they will be seeking the same. When the Vice President received the unsolicited endorsement of President Babangida the Lagos crowd went berserk as if the endorsement was a contagious disease. All that melted away on this harmattan morning.

After leaving the plane and getting in the car, it was clear that age was not on the side of this contender. While I’ve seen this being talked about, witnessing it was quite humbling. To see a once spritely Asiwaju turned into a shadow of his active self was very painful.

In any case, after proceeding to the Government House, and donating the now expected 50 million naira token sum to tackle insecurity, Asiwaju beckoned to our team to proceed to the very home of the General.

Aside from the shock of being seen cavorting with the very personality himself and his associates had decried just a month prior, here was Mr. Tinubu actively seeking some form of endorsement when the VP’s endorsement was unsolicited. Especially since the same IBB had told old politicians like Asiwaju to retire in prior interviews.

However, if Asiwaju’s visit to Babangida was regarded in many quarters as an afterthought, the fact that the visit by Osinbajo Grassroots Organization, led by a certain Folusho Ojo Sylvanus was celebrated and accorded more honour by the former military President was enough to convince Nigerians that the Lagos money bag and the so called ‘generalisimo’ of Yoruba politics will be demystified ahead 2023 election by those that matter in the polity.

First, when we got to the mansion, the greeting was open but discussion was closed door. It was clear that whatever was discussed couldn’t have been positive because the usually boisterous Asiwaju crowd refused to tell us the outcome of his august consultation.

It was clear the endorsement won’t come, and whatever consultation happened in Minna need be reconsidered.

With the cold reception in Minna and series of bashes that have greeted the declaration of Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential ambition, observers think the man should have better remained a godfather that he is rather than chasing the shadow.

But for some political wailers, who have seen election period as their ‘harvest’ time, Asiwaju is perhaps their current ATM and they want to reap bountifully. In that regard, they wouldn’t tell the Iroko of our era the real truth. But I insist, if I were Asiwaju, I will quit and ignore the wailers.

Sanda Aliyu writes for Pen Patriots – an Online Political Blog Based in Minna