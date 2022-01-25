By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has said that only the best candidates who are medically and physically fit will be recruited into the Nigerian Army (NA).

The COAS gave the assurance on Tuesday 25 January 2022, when he visited the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore, Kano State, where the ongoing screening exercise for 82 Regular Recruit Intake is being conducted.

Lt Gen Yahaya charged the recruitment officers to leverage on the experience garnered from the previous recruitment exercises to improve upon the conduct of the ongoing recruitment and ensure that the goals of the exercise are not compromised.

Gen Yahaya also assured them of equipping the centre with more training aids and facilities to further enhance training at the centre.

The Director Manpower Planning, Maj Gen Umar Musa, while briefing the COAS, pointed out, that over 3,800 candidates are currently undergoing screening at the centre, adding that the main goal of the exercise is to recruit young and physically fit Nigerians to fill the manpower needs of the NA.

The COAS also took a tour of the centre during which he inspected completed as well as ongoing projects at the centre. Gen Yahaya also interacted with the candidates and left them with some words of encouragement.

Accompanying the COAS during the visit ate the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Maj Gen Kabiru Muhktar, Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen Usman Mohammed, Chief of Operations Maj Gen Olumide Akinjobi, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba and the Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu