ABEOKUTA – Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on governments at all levels as well as well-meaning Nigerians to see to the welfare of the children and spouses left behind by the fallen heroes who fought for the territorial integrity and unity of the country.

Abiodun made the call while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the special parade/laying of wreath to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

He said, “the least we can do for the fallen heroes is to remember this day accordingly, but not just to remember this day as a day only, we must spend every day remembering them by paying attention to the welfare and wellbeing of the family left behind.

Abiodun equally charged all Nigerians to continue to work for the oneness and unity of the country, saying only one and the indivisible nation would witness progress and development.

This, the governor said, would ensure that the labours of the past heroes are not in vain.

“This country must remain a one and indivisible country; these are ways we can continue to ensure that the labours of these young men and women are not in vain,” he stated.

He noted that the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is in tandem with a stanza of the national anthem which states that the labour of our heroes past must not be in vain.

“I don’t think this is a celebration; It’s more of a time for sober reflection because what we are doing today is in commemoration of the period when we had the civil war. This day replaces the old puppy day and has now become the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“This day has been set aside to honour our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the unity and the territorial protection from within and from outside this country”.

Abiodun, used the occasion to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his words of encouragement and support during his recent state visit and commissioning of landmark projects.

According to him, the accolades showered by the president for a job well done by his administration were not just for him, but for his cabinet and the people of the state.

“Because what he saw when he said you are a ‘silent achiever, ‘ you are a good representation of your people and our party’, Mr. President was referring to me, my cabinet, the State House of Assembly, the Judiciary, the traditional institutions, the religious society and all of you who have joined hands with me for us to achieve the success we have recorded so far,” Abiodun submitted.