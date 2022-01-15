Udom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AKWA Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on Nigerian politicians to eschew tendencies that are capable of heating up the polity or straining the cords of unity, as the nation approaches another electioneering season.

Emmanuel who gave the advice Saturday during the 2022 Wreath Laying and Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the State Cenotaph in Uyo urged Nigerians to embrace peace.

READ ALSO:Hoodlums attack Imo police, kill inspector

He stressed that behaviours that do not promote peace would be inimical to the unity and growth of the nation, and thereby debase the sacrifices of the fallen heroes who voluntarily paid the supreme price for the survival of the nation.

He stated, “As we get ready to elect our next set of leaders, let us be reminded that national interest should and must triumph over our personal or group interest and those things that may heat up the polity and strain the cords of our unity must be avoided.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our people to eschew tendencies that helped provide the ferment for conflicts.

“The brave warriors we are honouring today, believed in something, an ideal or causes higher than their personal or collective interest, and that’s why they elected through volunteerism, not by conscription to sign up to fight for the preservation of our territorial integrity against foreign or domestic enemies.

“We are a nation rich in diversity, and our diversity should represent our strength and not platforms to enlarge our fault lines or differences. God has given Nigeria all that is needed for success. We must learn to jaw-jaw instead of war-war,”

The governor expressed appreciation over the collaborative efforts of the various armed forces to mitigate criminal activities in the state, saying it has contributed to the status of the state as the most peaceful in the country.

He said besides the building of 168 blocks of flats for the Officers and Men of the Nigerian Army Battalion located in Ibagwa and water reticulation to provide potable water for the barracks, that his government has redeemed the promise of One hundred million naira (N100,000,000.00) grant to the widows of the fallen heroes in the state.

, “We are determined to intervene in other quality of life projects. This is, just a little effort on our part to show that we appreciate the sacrifices the Men and Officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces are making to keep us safe and secure”, the governor asserted.