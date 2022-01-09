By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Government has pledged to give out over N60million as financial support to families of more than 120 security personnel who were killed in the line of duty while defending the state from 2017 to date.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the pronouncement Sunday, during an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in conjunction with Benue State Government, in Makurdi

The Governor explained that the family members of each of the security personnel would be supported with the sum of N500,000 to cushion the effect of the absence of their breadwinners.

He charged Benue people never to be hostile towards the security personnel posted to the state advising that they rather lend their support and assistance to them whenever needed.

He also pledged the state government’s continued support to all the security formations in the state for the effective discharge of their duties.

While regretting last year’s unfortunate killing of military personnel in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state, the Governor prayed that such a thing never happened again in any part of the state, stressing that the sacrifices security agents make in protecting lives and property should be appreciated and acknowledged at all times.

He urged Christians to continue to pray for leaders in the country for divine direction, stressing that “the hearts of kings are in the hands of God and He alone can direct what they can do.”

Earlier in a sermon on the topic: “Profitable Remembrance,” the Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Dr. Aderemi Folasayo acknowledged the unique services personnel of the armed forces offer to the nation, stressing that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

He charged Nigerian leaders to be genuinely concerned about the search for lasting solution to Nigeria’s challenges, stressing that the sanctity of human lives must be of paramount concern to all.

In a remark, Chairman of CAN, Benue State Chapter, Reverend Akpen Leva pledged the support of the Church in Benue to the Armed Forces.