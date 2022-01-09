By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has paid glowing tribute to security agencies for the sacrifices they are making to ensure peace and stability of not just the State, but the country at large.

The governor also frowned at increasing acts of drug abuse, kidnapping, and recent ritual killings in the State which he said is unacceptable.

Speaking on Sunday at an Inter-denominational Church Service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at St. Finbarr’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos, Lalong urged citizens not to “dampen the morale of the gallant officers and men who put their lives on the line daily to make sure that we sleep with our eyes closed.”

He noted that “without giving them their due recognition and honour, we will discourage not only them but the younger generation from making similar sacrifices.”

His words, “It is another solemn moment for us to remember and pay tribute to our heroic men and women who have made sacrifices for the peace, unity, and stability of not only Nigeria but the world at large.

“This Inter-denominational church service reminds us of the need to continually appreciate them and also do everything possible to ensure that their sacrifices do not go in vain.

“Although our fallen heroes and veterans took part in some events that are now history such as the First and Second World Wars; the Nigerian Civil War; and Peace Support Operations around the globe, there are still very many security challenges that our gallant men and women of the Armed forces are still laying down their lives to ensure that we live in peace.”

He added, “Our Armed forces are today battling criminals who have challenged our national sovereignty through terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and many other nefarious activities that are aimed at destabilizing our country and dividing the people. We must therefore use this solemn moment to commend them for rising to the occasion and making sure this does not happen.

“Even though the security situation in Nigeria at the moment is not what we desire it to be, we cannot afford to dampen the morale of the gallant officers and men who put their lives on the line daily to make sure that we sleep with our eyes closed. Without giving them their due recognition and honour, we will discourage not only them but the younger generation from making similar sacrifices.”

Lalong however appealed to parents and guardians to “pay attention to their wards and counsel them to shun criminal activities as the security agencies have been mandated to go very tough on anyone who disrupts public peace and security. The level of drug abuse, kidnapping, and recent ritual killings in the State is unacceptable.”

He appreciated security agencies, stating, “… We would not have been able to make any progress without the 3rd Armoured Division; Operation Safe Haven; Nigerian Police; Department of State Services; Nigerian Correctional Services; Nigerian Immigration Service; Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps; Federal Road Safety Corps; NDLEA; Customs and the Vigilante groups who have put in their best.”