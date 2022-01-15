Kill three residents

Raze down church, others

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be member of ISWAP group have invaded Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area in Borno state wrecking havoc without confrontation. Sources have said.

Unfortunately, three residents were killed with setting ablaze of a local Church and residential houses.

Sources said the insurgents invaded the community at about 4pm of Friday and operated without confrontation before they withdrew at about 7pm.

“The insurgents while in the community started firing gunshots at civilians and burning of residential buildings and shops as they loot livestock and foodstuff”.

According to a fleeing resident Mr John Chiroma said, “Please stand with us in prayers, ISWAP were right now in Kautikari village an hour ago, three people were killed, many people were injured, residential houses including our Church are still on fire, and only God can save and protect the masses as we fled into the bush”.

