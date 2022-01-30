By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

NORTHERN youths have appealed to the federal government to release probe reports on the murder of the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.

The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organization, CACSSO, also tasked the police authorities to release names of personnel involved in the abduction of the party’s stalwart, Mr Uche Nwoson.

In a statement, Sunday, to these effects, the organisation which recalled that on 30th May, 2021, Gulak was Killed, said it had become necessary for it to lend its voice to the situation.

“Nigerians are still reeling from the pain of losing such an illustrious son, whose participation in nation-building cannot be overemphasized, especially at this critical time that Nigeria needs all the uniting forces it can garner to our nation to overcome its myriad of challenges,” the statement signed by the group’s convener, Dr Haruna Jagindi

and General Secretary, Amb. Danjuma Shetima said.

Recalling also the recent abduction of Mr Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo State, during a church service in the state, the group decried what it called the “Gestapo style” associated with the development, tasking the police to always carry out their operations different from the”Unknown gunmen”, so that the latter can clearly be identified.

“These elements did not just invade the Church, but they did while fully masked up just like the popular unknown gunmen that we have in the state. These elements had nothing to identify or differentiate them from criminal elements as they were neither in uniform nor having any form or means of identification on them to prove they were security agents as required by operating standards all over the world.

“Eyewitnesses had no other option than to conclude that Chief Uche Nwosu had been kidnapped because they could not point to anything tangible or evidential to identify his abductors as security agents.

“This scenario filtered the mainstream and social media for several hours before a counter statement by Imo State Police Command that what actually happened in the Anglican Church was not a kidnap but an arrest.

“The long period that it took the spokesperson of the command to talk to Nigerians especially family, friends and associates of Chief Nwosu on what actually transpired is a pointer to the fact that there is a bridge of professional conduct in his arrest and also the fact that there is a wide communication gap among police hierarchy in Imo State, hence the need for discipline and stringent punitive measures to serve as a deterrent and also rekindle the faith and trust of the citizens in the efforts of the police and our security agencies in tackling the menace of insecurity in Imo State and Nigeria as a whole,” the statement said.

