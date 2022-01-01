By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State approaches, All Progressives Congress’ lawmakers in the House of Assembly have reportedly solicited the support of the General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye towards ending the feud between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Governor Oyetola and Ogbeni Aregbesola have been at loggerhead for about two years for reasons they have both refused to make public.

The APC in the state has been factionalized along The Osun Progressive, mainly made up of Aregbesola’s loyalists and the Ileri-Oluwa group, which is loyal to the incumbent Governor.

Both Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande have also brought the two men together, but the meetings ended with deadlock.

Meanwhile disturbed by the deteriorating relationship between the duo ahead of the governorahip election in the state, the APC caucus at the House of Assembly led by the speaker, Timothy Owoeye allegedly visited the General Overseer, who incidentally is from the state.

According to a source privy to the arrangement, the Speaker was at the Redemption Camp last week with eight other lawmakers.

The source said, “The visit was led by the Speaker and they sought Baba’s help to broker peace so as to guarantee and sustain the development of Osun.

“Baba appreciated the visit and the Speaker’s team’s initiative to resolve the issues.

“He, however, stressed that though he is not a politician, he will be guided by the scripture.”

Speaking on the development, the Speaker’s media aide, Kunle Alabi said the speaker has been a regular visitor at the Redemption Camp and was even with the revered clergyman at Igbajo in December for a programme.

“Well, I was aware of the meeting but I am not privy to what was discussed.

“However, the Speaker is a party man to the core and would stop at nothing, including enlisting Baba Adeboye’s help to resolve the crisis, towards ensuring that APC is victorious during July 2022 governoshirp election.

“So, if such matter was discussed, it is not out of order. Baba Adeboye is an Ijesa man, Aregbesola is an Ijesa man, so also is the Speaker.

“Moreover Baba is from Osun and an elder stateman to that effect, so, he fit to be sought after,” he said.

