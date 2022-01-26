.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Minister of interior and former Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola will lead other old students of the 60-year-old Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, in Ondo state to raise N250m endowment fund.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the National President of the old students association, Mr Adewale Saba said the fund was to rescue the school from the neglect that characterized public schools across the country.

Saba said that the fund would be used to undertake other intervention projects to reposition the school for the challenges of the 21st century.

He listed some of the contributions of the old students to the development of the school to include total rehabilitation of all the school buildings, dualisation and lighting of the approach road, donation of bus, donation of the equipped computer centre, provision of the borehole, perimeter fencing of the school amongst others.

The President added that ahead of the 60th anniversary of the school the old students have given scholarships to ten indigent students, renovated school buildings, provision modern furniture and books for the library, constructed toilets rehabilitated and provided apparatus and reagents for the school library.

Saba said that the diamond jubilee celebration will run for a week and be crowned with the launch of the appeal fund for the development of the school.

He appealed to the community, church to partner with the government for the development of schools instead of returning schools to the original owners.

Saba said the cost of running a school is not limited to the physical structure but payment of teachers and purchases which could not be left in the hands of the church or community alone.

The chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Mrs Mojisola Ajayi disclosed that Professor (Mrs.) Ogunsuyi from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) deliver a lecture on entrepreneurship at the event.

Ajayi also revealed that the association had concluded plans on the arrangement of entrepreneurial training for the underprivileged as a way of giving back to the host community.

She added that Prizes and scholarships would be presented and awarded to students who emerge winners at debate and quiz organised by the old students association in commemoration of the anniversary celebration.