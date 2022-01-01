Governor Oyetola of Osun State

…pledges rededication to social contract with the people

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the citizens and residents of the state on the celebration of the New Year, urging for collective resolve to build a more prosperous, united and equitable Osun.

Oyetola thanked God for His mercies and protection, and for keeping the people throughout the challenges that accompanied the outgoing year, especially the Corona virus pandemic.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on the eve of the New Year, expressed optimism that Year 2022 will be more prosperous for both the State and Nigeria.

Oyetola further said: “2022 is no doubt an election year for us in Osun. But I want to assure the good people of Osun that governance will not go on holiday. As we have proved in the last three years that it is not our style to mix politics with governance, we will continue to deliver on our camping promises.

“Our goal is to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth that is rooted in our 10-Year Osun Development Plan (2019-2028). Our plan rests on four developmental pillars: Economic Development, Infrastructure Development, Human Capital Development and Security, and Environmental Sustainability. This plan is on autopilot

.

“We are resolute on gearing up the momentum of building on the achievements so far, and by so doing, delivering accelerated economic growth and development.

“I rejoice with Nigerians, particularly citizens and residents of Osun, on behalf of my family and the government on the celebration of the New Year — 2022.

“I thank God for His mercies and protection, and for keeping the people throughout the challenges that accompanied the outgoing year, especially the pandemic of the Coronavirus. I am hopeful that Year 2022 will be more prosperous for both the State and Nigeria.

“Under my Administration, Year 2022 holds great promise for all citizens and residents through inreased equitable services and improved infrastructure development.

“I acknowledge the resilience and perseverance of our people in the midst of the socio-economic difficulties occasioned by the Coronavirus Pandemic that was experienced in 2021. However, I enjoin our people to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2022 with renewed hope and faith.

“I am delighted and have been lifted by the support shown to me and my government and I am encouraged to redouble efforts to deliver the Osun we all will be proud of.

“I am hopeful that 2022 will be a year of recovery and sustainable development. Whatever economic challenges may confront us as a government, we shall continue to be resilient and consolidate on our financial ingenuity to survive any inclement economic climate and continue to deliver on all promises made.

“As I wish you all the very best that this year will bring, I promise to rededicate myself to the social contract with you, the good people of Osun”, Oyetola said.