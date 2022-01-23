*Plans insurance cover for Fellows

By Tunde Oso

TO reduce unlawful, unethical practices and encourage their businesses, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has said it would be introducing a new vetting regime from April 1, 2022 for industry operators.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, who made this disclosure at the induction of 63 fellows into the council in Lagos, said only licensed advertising organisations would be permitted to apply to the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) for vetting.

Fadolapo also said that as a way of encouraging the fellows of the profession, APCON has conducted a research on the beneficial programmes that can sustainably improve the welfare of her members and has resolved to adopt and draw insurance policy to cover her members in specific areas.

The APCON Chief Executive revealed that the Council will begin with the fellowship category and progress to cover other categories of membership, adding, “we will be develop a stronger capacity building programme which will be valuable to fellows and help stimulate interesting feedback to build a stronger advertising industry.”

He explained that “Most the challenges we encounter as a regulatory agency are due to inadequate legislative backup. This will hopefully abate soon. The APCON enabling Act’s amendment is at an advanced stage at the National Assembly and we are optimistic that a favorable passage of the law would be concluded before the end of June this year.

He assured: “APCON is committed to providing you and every advertising practitioner with a conducive business and professional grounds to make sure that the practice and business of advertising in Nigeria is conducted in an ethical manner without compromising best practices.

“To further this idea, we have introduce some reforms to compliment the prevailing regulations, proclamations and other subsidiary instruments established and adopted as legal frameworks for the industry,” Fadolapo said.

Apart from recently introducing the Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), which was established to provide a minimum standard for business engagement in the industry with an aim to improve mutual respect, eradicate unfair advantage, unethical competition and inequitable engagement terms between stakeholders in the Advertising and Marketing Communication sector of the economy, the Registrar also reeled out some of his achievements since he assumed office:

Admonishing the new Fellows, former Chairman of Zenith Bank, Sir Steve Omojafor said “the prestigious status, which you have now attained comes with corresponding responsibilities, principal of which is to ensure that the advertising and marketing communications industry in Nigeria excels in practice and profession as well as making impact globally as ambassadors of the profession.

Omojafor explained that APCON’s regulatory role is hinged on the highest ethical standards, rules and procedures aimed at providing an efficient and effective regulation of the Nigerian advertising industry.

He enjoined the new fellows and members: “As advertising professionals, it is expected that you are characterised by the following: a proper education and discipline, relevant skills; non material ego drive and integrity. It is the assimilation of the requisite body of knowledge or education that qualifies one to practice a profession, while the challenges and demands faced by the profession dictate the substance of such education.