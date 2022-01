Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for February 26 and the general elections in 2023, the national youth leader, Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, was in Calabar, Cross River State to inaugurate the party’s youth lobby group with a charge to them to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

While inaugurating the state chapter of the youth lobby group led by Oden Ewa, Ahmed, who was received by the state chairman-elect, Alphonsus Eba, represented by the Deputy Chairman-elect, Prince Williams, tasked the group on positive engagement with youths and all stakeholders in the state to ensure the participation of the youths and victory of the party in 2023 general elections.

In his remark, Ewa assured the national youth leader that the lobby group would not disappoint, noting that the stake is too high for them to fail as they know what is expected of them and have the wherewithal to succeed.

Ewa thanked the state governor for carrying the youths along, noting that the present government is populated by youths at different levels, including the governor himself.

He also appreciated the youths in government for their good work, noting that the group is proud of their excellent performances.

Ewa further stated that youths have the capacity to organise, moblise, lobby and administer the state successfully if given the opportunity to do so.

Stating that Nigerian youths have proved their mettle and ability to lead in businesses especially in the creative industry such as entertainment and the arts, saying that they are highly motivated, skilled and equipped with new and innovative ideas that are in line with global standard.

He disclosed that the group is ready to engage with and lobby all stakeholders in the state. To this end, he said that the group plans to organise a youth summit in Calabar that will attract over 20, 000 youths in the next couple of days with the party bigwigs from across the country and the state in attendance.

Present also at the event was the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, who is a member of the National Youth Lobby Group.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Ayade for having the youngest median age for an Executive Council in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria