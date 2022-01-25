The Coalition of Progressive Women in Nigeria (CPWN) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress to reschedule its proposed February 26th national convention over alleged plots by some governors to hijack the exercise.

The APC women also urged its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to instead focus on uniting aggrieved faithful.

The coalition made this known today at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the APC’s planned convention.

In her remarks, the convener, Hon. Cecilia Ikechukwu noted that the “postponement would allow for party members to further air their grievances while exploring the path of reconciliation”.

Ms Ikechukwu further raised the alarm over the overbearing influence of some governors running the affairs of the party and putting their interests first.

The group, therefore, warned the governors that any attempt to proceed with the convention will be resisted by women both in the country and abroad.

The group vowed to mobilise and take steps to prove to them that they can be demystified by party members.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, other APC state governors and all leaders of the party to stand up to save the party before it self destructs in the hands of these emperor governors.