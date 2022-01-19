As the ruling All Progressive Congress Party (APC) sets up strategies to ensure a successful convention, the talk of the country is the Progressive Women Conference which is the gathering of women from across the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory to discuss the role of women in matters of national importance, party progress and economic growth organized by Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, a women representative in the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

A leading Aspirant for the office of the National Youth Leader of APC and a youth cum good governance champion, Obidike Chukwuebuka hailed the organizers for such an extraordinary opportunity for the Nigerian women and the APC family.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s also a member of the APC National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General Conference of APC Support Groups through his verified social media handle hailed Hon. Stella Okotete and her team for putting up the conference. He described the Progressive Women Conference as a step in the right direction.

Obidike who is convinced that APC is positioned to sustain the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari encouraged the Progressive Women to remain focused in their agenda. Citing one of the agenda of the group which is Progressive Women Academy, the first-ever official digital learning platform for Nigerian women to acquire skills and knowledge they need to transform their lives, improve businesses and prepare for future leadership positions, he applauded the party leadership for support the ideas of Progressive Women.

Obidike Chukwuebuka said that he, in totality supports affirmative action for women and he is hopeful that his party will continue to promote policies that encourages more women to get to higher positions in the society.