Former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he will be ready to contest the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential ticket with former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if the party zones it to the South.

Speaking in an interview, yesterday, Kalu said that while he has nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believes that his own South East is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President and that should be him.

Also Read:

Ekiti 2022: Fayose, Olujimi groups meet again, reaffirm commitment to ensure victory for PDP

Kalu said that he has all that it takes to match Tinubu grit for grit and campaign for the campaign if need be for the APC ticket in 2023.

Tinubu had on Monday, declared his ambition to take the reins of power as Nigeria’s next President; a move many believe may have foreclosed the clamour for Igbo Presidency.

Tinubu had last November visited Kalu in his villa mansion where he intimated the federal lawmaker about his Presidential ambition.

Vanguard News Nigeria