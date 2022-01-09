By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has postponed its governorship primary election in Ekiti state which was earlier slated for Saturday, January 22.

This was disclosed in the Party’s official notice issued Sunday in Abuja by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

In the revised timetable, the exercise will now hold on Saturday January 27.

“In accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the All Progressives Congress has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.

“INEC has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti governorship election.

“Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Monday 15 November, 2021.

“Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 16th November, 2021; Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Saturday 15th January, 2022 whileScreening of Aspirants holds on Tuesday 18th January, 2022

“Publication of claims and objections holds on Thursday 20th January, 2022; Screening Appeals, Sunday 23rd January, 2022 and Primary Election to hold on Thursday 27th January, 2022”, he stated.

Also , Election Appeal will take place between Friday 28th and Saturday 29th January, 2022.

“The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million. However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees”.

Vanguard News Nigeria