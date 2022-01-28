By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) draws nearer, it has continued to attract quality advocates from across the federation.

One of the major contenders is CEO Bayscope Transnational Ltd., Sahabi Sufiyan, a Sokoto born cosmopolitan businessman, Child rights advocate turned politician.

Speaking with a cross-section of youths stakeholders during a zoom interaction tagged “Youth and Party Politics, the Need to Get Involved” Sufiyan charged the youths to join partisan politics, show interest in party offices so they will be able to effect necessary changes within the party and polity at large.

He said “We don’t have another country, that’s why we the youth must be partisans with a difference.

” We need to rise up and bridge the gaps in the country, it is our responsibility to champion moves that will genuinely bring about unity in the country.

“We can’t have development without peace and peace can’t be achieved without unity. We need to fashion out a way of jettisoning the mutual suspicions existing across divides, understand and appreciate our diversities, then work around it in the interest of all” he stressed.

On reaching out to the campaign council, the Campaign lead, Abdulqadir M. Habeeb stressed that,” this ambition is solely dedicated to bringing about a new thinking to partisan participation of youths in political administration and ultimately bringing forward new crops of leaders in our polity.”