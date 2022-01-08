Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Reconciliation Committee on Saturday arrived Osogbo, Osun state capital in a bid to reconcile warring factions in the state.

A statement issued by the media aide to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan disclosed that the team, led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, during a courtesy visit on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the Government House.

Sen. Adamu, said members of the party have come to attend to palpable contentious matters, treat petitions and elicit responses after which their report would be made in line with the directive and authority of the party at the national level.

“We have done much on the northern states and we started that of Southwest on Thursday in Lagos. Yesterday, we were in Ogun State, and today, we are in Osogbo, the Osun State capital city.

“As a matter of tradition and respect, when we go to a State like this, where our party is in power, we owe it a duty to pay courtesy on the Governor, because here (Government House) is our home, to announce and inform him we are in his land. That is what brought us here. After this, it is our intention to see what efforts had been made on those who petitioned. If they are identifiable, we want to meet with them.

“After meeting them, we will come back to our home to meet the Governor and our party so that if there is any allegation or accusation from the petition received, and after listening to the petitioners, we will listen to the responses in order to ensure fair hearing from all the parties involved.

“Our intention here is to maximize the opportunity of getting evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us”, he said.

Responding, Governor Oyetola assured the committee of absolute cooperation and support to carry out the exercise.

“We are peaceful people. Looking at the caliber of people that are involved in the Committee, I have no doubt that reconciliation is possible. The Chairman of the Committee had done so well when he served as Nasarawa Governor, ditto the other Governors in the Committee as well as other members of the Committee.

“On our part, we are willing to give you all necessary support to make this a success. I hope you will enjoy the hospitality of our State. By any standard, we have not disappointed the party. Within the little we have, we have justified the confidence reposed in us”, Oyetola added.

