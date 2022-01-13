Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed of its resolve to go ahead with its national convention earlier scheduled for next month, urging the public to discountenance speculations that it has postponed the exercise.

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni announced this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

READ ALSO:Breaking: PDP Publicity Secretary collapses outside court premises in Ebonyi

There have been speculations that the CECPC was scheming for an indefinite suspension of the exercise as part of its strategy to remain in office.

However, Buni in a statement signed by the National Secretary of the party’s CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said the party leadership was focused on resolving grievances and litigations arising from the conduct of its recent state congresses.

“The general public is advised to completely disregard fake news on the reported suspension of the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC till June, as reported by some media outlets.

“Dates for Party activities such as meetings, Primaries, Congresses, National Conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and formenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news. The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.

“Finally, the Party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally reposition the Party ahead of the National Convention’.