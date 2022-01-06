.

Urge Saidu Etsu, other Aspirants to step down for him

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of next month’s National Convention of the ruling, All Progressives Congress, APC, the National Chairmanship aspiration of Senator Sani Musa has again been boosted as Councillors from ninety-nine wards in nine local government councils of Niger East Senatorial District of Niger state have endorsed him as National Chairman.

Senator Sani Musa who represents Niger East is the Chairman of, Senate Services Committee.

The support from the Niger Councillors is coming barely 24 hours after the youths in Nasarawa State under the aegis of APC Active Youth Forum, APCAYF has backed his aspiration and describing Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East as the best and most suitable personality for the position of National Chairman.

In a statement on Thursday, the Councillors have urged Comrade Saidu Etsu and others who are aspiring for the position of National Chairman of APC to step down and support Senator Mohammed Sani Musa in order to move the party forward.

Speaking on behalf of the Niger Councillors who are under the aegis of zone B, Speaker, Chanchaga local government council, Alhaji Sani Imam said that the support for Senator Musa has become necessary in order to portray to Nigerians the unity of purpose and oneness of Nigerlites.

Sani Imam explained that Senator Sani Musa represents a functional democracy thus the need to elect him to lead APC at the National level to enhance its credibility and acceptability. The local government lawmakers urged members and supporters to rally around Senator Musa in order to achieve the set desire of leading the next National Working Committee, NWC of APC, stressing that it has become very imperative for them to support him because he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

Also speaking on the support, Chief Whip, Chanchaga legislative council, Alhaji Mamman Gawu maintained that Senator Sani Musa has impacted positively on the lives of members of his constituency.

According to Gawu, Senator Musa had also empowered the youths to be self-reliant by way of taking them off the street for useful ventures.

A coalition of North East APC Youth had also thrown its weight behind Senator Sani Musa for the position.

Recall that the coalition of North-East APC Youth had also in its support for Senator Musa’s aspiration, urged all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support him for the position.

According to the groups, besides the fact that Senator Musa is a founding member of the APC, what he has that is going for him is the fact he is reputed to be a highly organized, dedicated, passionate and hardworking person with proven integrity in all the places he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date.

Also recall that a group under the aegis of Veteran Journalists Forum, VJF, had before now, thrown its weight behind him, saying that Senator Musa possesses proven skills in developing consensus at a party, committee and legislative levels.

The group had said, ” he is a talented relationship-builder, problem-solver and leader with accomplished career both in and outside government. Enthusiastic about applying expertise toward helping people of diverse classes in Nigeria.”

Another support group, the Northern groups from the three geo-political zones of the north who had earlier endorsed Senator Musa for National Chairman through the Convener, Abdulrahman Labo said, ” As the National Convention of our great party, the APC is fast approaching, we unanimously agreed to appeal to the leadership of the party to kindly zone the position of National Chairman to North Central and also rally round support for Sen. Sani Musa 313 as the next elected National Chairman during the National Convention.