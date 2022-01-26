By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of Niger State APC Progressives Vanguard has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

The APC Progressives Vanguard made up of Youths, Women and some elderly people drawn from the 25 local government areas of Niger state, has urged all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Wednesday, members of the group, declared their support for the Senator when they paid a solidarity visit to the Chairman of the Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council Alhaji Babasule Bissala in Minna.

The solidarity visit is coming almost a week after the Councillors Forum in Nigeria state paid a similar visit to the Advisory Council and endorsed Senator Musa for the position.

They said that it has become very imperative for the party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

The group led by Alhaji Bawa Abdullahi said that among other aspirants for the position of

National chairmanship of the party, Senator Sani Musa “towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level-headedness”.

According to Abdullahi, Senator Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

Abdullahi said, “He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country, he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily

“Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general elections,” the group said before soliciting the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realization of the objective.

“We have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 LGAs of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa Chairmanship Project” Abdullahi disclosed adding that the prayers will be held regularly till ” We achieve success”.

The group pledged to be in the vanguard of the campaign for the election of Senator Musa as chairman promising to mobilize support by going to all the states of the federation to woo delegates.

The group however urged the Mai Mala Buni Extra Ordinary Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee not to hesitate in announcing the zoning of the National Chairmanship of the party to the North Central Zone of the country, saying: “doing this will attract the support of the people of the zone to the party and translate to votes for the APC in the future election”.

Receiving the delegation, Chairman of the Advisory Council, Alhaji Baba Bissala appreciated the support of the group and assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory at the National Convention.

Bissala said, “We have been reaching out to all the stakeholders, they have assured us of their support, we are sure the support will translate to victory in the convention,” Bissala said.

Bissala also said that the Advisory Council is satisfied with the support so far given Senator Musa in the bid to become the National Chairman of our great party saying his ( Musa’s ) success will be victory for the entire people of Niger state.

The Advisory Council hailed the steps that have been taken so far by the Convention Planning Committee in the march towards the February 26 Convention, advising that Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and his team should continue to be transparent to justify the confidence of all stakeholders.

