Ossia Ovie

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Special Duties Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that members of the All Progressive Congress APC are decamping to People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State.

Ossai who made this known on his Facebook page said that the PDP in Delta State is organizing a mega rally and a lot of APC leaders and members will be joining the party.

READ ALSO:Reps’ bill to NYSC Trust Fund scales through second reading

According to the governor’s aide , the APC members are coming to PDP as a result of the governor’s unprecedented developments in Delta State.

“I am overwhelmed with the news of APC leaders and members coming to PDP.

“Tomorrow at the PDP mega rally, we will be witnessing the harvest of decampees from the All Progressive Congress APC.

“I have received confirmation of the leaders and Members of APC who will be decamping to the PDP in Delta State.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa unprecedented achievements in the last six is attracting APC members to PDP.

“This is the reward of having a governor that cares for the people.

“We are blessed to have Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as our governor .

“We are grateful to God for using him in the transformation of Delta State.” He said.