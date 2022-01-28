Benue state Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner, Mr. Michael Inalegwu (middle) addressing the media in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Michael Inalegwu, Friday alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government created the problem of banditry, among others in the country.

He regretted that the problems the APC created for Nigerians or failed to solve have left the masses worse off and in dire situation.

The Commissioner who spoke in Makurdi was reacting to the recent statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu who while reacting to Governor Samuel Ortom’s recent Arise TV interview accused him of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to cover for his inability to deliver.

The Governor had among others lampooned President Buhari’s Government for bad governance and failure to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians.

According to the Commissioner, “the people that created problems for Nigerians are Mallam Shehu’s principal and other persons working with him. The problem of banditry was created by the APC led Federal Government.

Mr. Inalegwu who recalled how a Northern Governor allegedly confessed that the bandits tormenting the North were imported during the 2015 elections said the country had not known peace since then.

He said, “Nigerians can hardly wait to see the end of the APC led Federal Government in 2023 because of the inept, deceitful, directionless and failed leadership they brought to bear on the country. This is a government that does not want to hear the truth, when you speak the truth you are tagged an enemy.

“In Mallam Shehu’s reaction to the Arise TV interview he did not mention the issue of insecurity that has grounded the country which Governor Ortom harped on.

“Our Governor has been crying and pleading that we should embrace ranching which is the international best practice in animal husbandry to help curb the worsening insecurity but they prefer the century old grazing route policy just to help herdsmen take over our land. And today many of them have taken to banditry.

“For statistical reasons, I must point out that before Governor Ortom took steps to check the Fulani herdsmen crisis in Agatu LGA, Agatu people lost over 3,920 persons to herders attacks in our villages.

“This is outside those killed, maimed, rape and sacked from their ancestral homes in 20 other LGAs of the state. That is just one Local Government Area alone. And somebody will sit in Abuja to question why the Governor is crying daily.

“It is unfortunate that this government runs a country where some persons are favoured and protected and others are left on their own. The implementation of national policies should be tailored towards all and not in favor of a section of the country.

“There is nowhere you go to without seeing herdsmen moving freely with AK47 without being arrested and prosecuted. But if a cutlass for self protection is found in your possession you will be caught and tried for being in possession of a dangerous weapons.

“Today in the North people in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps are catered for by the Federal Government but when you come to Benue, the state government is left to cater for the over 1.5million IDPs and they claim we are in one country.

“It is unfortunate; this APC led Federal Government lacks direction. And a government that has no direction is a failed government. But Governor Ortom has not failed Benue people, he has delivered good governance, he enjoys the overwhelming support of the people because he has protected the lives of his people to the detriment of his own life. He will continue to speak the truth and also speak out against injustice in the land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria