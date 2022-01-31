More stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party’s planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the APC, pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the ruling party.

The group made its position known on Monday at a press conference in Abuja calling on its members and other party faithful to boycott the exercise.

It said a boycott is the “only way of saving the day now as it has become apparent that the cabal of some northern governors has shredded the last vestige of democracy around them to give reign to full-blown dictatorship in the APC”.

In his address, Secretary-General, Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, said with a lingering factional crisis in over 16 states, the party is headed for destruction should it proceed with the convention.

Ogbeh added that mass defection and legal tussle awaits the party if the February 26th convention is not postponed.

The group, therefore, urged all loyal stakeholders to unite and agree on a genuine way forward, devoid of the destructive tendencies that this cabal has brought into the party