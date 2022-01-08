By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has finished speculations that governors of the party are in favour of postponing the scheduled February National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC, saying nothing could be farther from the truth.

Lukman stated this in a letter written to the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which was dated January 5, 2022.

The PGF DG also called for the resignation of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC if by January 15 it is unable to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC of its plans for the convention.

He said; “APC leaders need to act decisively to ensure that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni is implementing all agreed decisions faithfully.

“Failure of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni led CECPC to implement decisions makes APC leaders complicit and therefore agreeable to acts that are injurious to the survival of the party.

“Your Excellency, part of the reasons that informed the decision to make the January 3, 2022 letter open is mainly to protect the public image of Governors and the leadership of the Forum, especially your person as the Chairman.

“The insinuation in the public is that the reluctance of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni to proceed with implementation of the decision to hold the APC National Convention on February 5, 2022, as agreed is because Governors want to continue to control the party, which to the best of my knowledge is not true.

“Some commentators both within the party and in the public have argued that there are deliberate efforts to prevent the Convention from holding on February 5, 2022, which is why the CECPC did not make any public announcement or begin to make any preparation.

“As it is, already, there are some members of the CECPC who are alleging that they are only shadow Caretaker, the actual members of the Caretaker are Governors. With all these, once things go wrong with the party, Governors and especially the leadership of Forum will be damaged politically. More worrisome is the fact that we would have all succeeded, both leaders and members, to have contributed to damaging the political credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari beyond repairs.

“Your Excellency, we are at a difficult political crossroads. Urgent steps are required to guarantee the electoral survival of our party as we approach 2023. Continuing to freeze activities of the party and expect that the CECPC under the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni can discharge the responsibility of providing leadership to the party beyond February 5, 2022 is simply suicidal. Honest and where necessary unembellished leadership is required to return our party to its founding vision.

“Any leader who betrays trust must not be excused. The leadership of CECPC under His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni are not living up to the trust invested in them by party leaders. It is important that this is not condoned.

I am confident that Your Excellency will be able to provide the needed leadership, as always, to check the excesses of the CECPC, facilitate the return of our party to its founding vision and elect competent leaders to take the party to the NEXT LEVEL at the February 5, 2022 Convention”, he added.

