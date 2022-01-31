By Vincent Ujumadu

THE former caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike was yesterday elected the state chairman of the party.

Ejidike and all the members of the former caretaker committee members in the state were elected during the APC congress held in Awka.

Among those elected with Ejidike were Mr. Ifeanyi Osegbue- deputy chairman, Mr. Chidi Orji – secretary, Mr. Chukwunonso Chinwuba – legal adviser and Mrs. Calister Nwachukwu – treasurer.

The state congress was attended by delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state and supervised by a seven -member committee from the national headquarters of APC.

The motion for the election of the new executive members was moved by a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Eluemuno and was seconded by a former member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Charles Ezeani.

In his acceptance speech, Ejidike commended the delegates for finding them worthy to serve the party.

He said that the objective of every political party is to win election, assuring that the new executive of APC in Anambra State would ensure the victory of the party during the next general elections.

“APC has all it takes to win elections in Anambra State. Therefore, we must put all hands on deck to reposition the party in the state

“This is achievable in Anambra because we have both the human and material resources needed.

“As a new family, we are poised to galvanize and harness our diverse potentials and resources to put our party in political positions in our dear state”, Ejidike said.

The leader of APC in the state, Senator Andy Uba expressed optimism that Anambra APC will wax very strong and commended the national leadership of the party for the confidence in the state branch.

