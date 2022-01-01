By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has enjoined Nigerians not to be hopeful of any meaningful change from the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the ruling party is bent on making 2022 nasty, brutish and short.

Ayu stated who this in a New Year message to Nigerians home and in the Diaspora, however assured them that the reign of the APC is about to give way to a creditable government that will work in the interest of all.

He said: *Do not expect anything better from the APC in 2022. They will still make your life nasty, brutish and short.

“The good news is that all bad things come to an end. The hell that is APC will surely come to an end.”

The former Senate President stressed that to oust the ruling party, Nigerians of eligible age should register and vote in the 2023 general election to herald a new dawn.

“Go out and register. Get your voter’s card; mobilize and get this evil out of your lives.

This is why 2022 is such an important year of hope for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, I wish you a hopeful New Year ; a year that we all begin the journey for the liberation and rebuilding of Nigeria. So help us GOD,” he prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria