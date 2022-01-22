.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has struck out the suit challenging the competence of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Delivery judgment on the Suit No: FHC/ABJ/857/2021brought before it Odjebobo Desire Onayefeme and others, the presiding Judge, Justice Pheobe Msuen Ayua struck out the name of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee of the APC as well as the National Secretary, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, sued as 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants for being non-juristic persons.

The Court held that the action is non-justiciable and incurably incompetent on the ground that the substratum of the matter borders on the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that on the 15th day of October, 2021, Delta State High Court of Justice of struck-out an action filed by Elvis Ayomanor and others, challenging the APC Ward, LGA and State Congresses.

Also, Delta State High Court presided over by Justice G.B Briki-Okolosi on the 22nd of December, 2021, struck out Suit No: A/139/ 2021, between: Chukwusa Edafe Matthew & 14 other Versus APC & others to set aside APC Ward, LGA and State Congresses in Delta State.

The Federal High Court ruling has put to rest issues surrounding the legality of the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

