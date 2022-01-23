By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The South South Emerging Leaders’ Forum SELF has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain his anti-corruption policy by supporting a corruption-free aspirant among all the contenders for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC

The forum asked the president to endeavour to screen the anti-corruption credentials of all the national chairmanship aspirants, saying the president’s major legacy after 2023 should include the fact that his successor and those who will emerge as leaders of his party are not indicted by any anti-corruption agency.

In a statement Sunday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the Forum, Barrister Preye Wilson, also challenged northern political elites not to support a corrupt Southern politician as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Barrister Wilson said his forum has taken it upon itself to help the president identify credible national chairmanship candidate among the eleven aspirants jostling to lead the ruling party.

According to Wilson, “a challenge has been thrown to the North to also ensure that only a credible and corruption-free presidential aspirant from the South is supported”.

The statement declared that only Senator Sani Musa, currently representing the Niger East Senatorial district of Niger state could be trusted to lead the party to sustain the anti-corruption fight of President Buhari.

The South South forum urged the President and all the APC leaders to reward the Niger Senator not only for his contributions to the party but as a good ambassador of the ruling party and the anti-corruption stance of the administration.

The forum said in the statement: “As a forum we are mindful of what becomes the anti-corruption fight of Buhari’s administration after the President might have left in 2023. We are also mindful of legacies our amiable President will leave behind in terms of a successor and those who lead the ruling party.

“It is a known fact that corruption is contagious and it spreads like a virus that must be avoided. It spreads faster than cancer, if a corrupt or any indicted person is allowed to lead the ruling party one wonders how it will be easy to lead anti-corruption campaign henceforth.

“It is a fact that all the contenders are qualified to be APC national chairman in terms of their political experiences but integrity should be the yardstick and not how long one has been in politics or positions such individuals have held im the past.

“We have, however painstakingly studied the records of all the prominent eleven aspirants who are jostling for the position of APC national chairman and we can only beat our chests for the Senator representing Niger East at the Red Chamber, Muhammed Sani Musa, aka 313.

“We therefore challenge other reputable organizations like ours to cross-check this fact and also do their separate due-diligence”.