By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of next month’s National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa 313 Advisory Council has taken a swipe at some persons in Niger state for saying that a front runner in the National Chairmanship position of the ruling party, Senator Sani Musa may not get home support, saying that the issues raised are malicious, unfounded and enveloped in lies and misinformation.

The group noted that Senator Musa’s acceptability in Niger State, others states of the country, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and support from Leaders, Stakeholders, members and supporters of the party across the country on the national Chairmanship aspiration of Senator Musa is overwhelming.

According to Musa 313 Advisory Council, the victory of the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East as the party’s National Chairman will not only bring about tremendous Social Economic and political developments in Nigeria as a country but would transform the country and hand over the political leadership of our nation to the youth whom he represents.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Sarkin Shanu Zazzau Suleja and Chairman, Advisory Council to distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa 313, Babasule Bisalla said that Doubting Thomases and prophets of doom would be put to shame at the end of the day.

Bisalla was reacting to a publication that it was becoming clear that Senator Musa may not have the home support to achieve his aspiration of becoming the National Chairman of the APC following an allegation that he disconnected himself from the people who supported him overwhelmingly in the last election and the legal tussle as well as arrogantly displaying what they described as his newfound class that he rarely engage the people.

The Chairman, Advisory Council to Senator Mohammed Sani Musa 313, Bisalla in the statement said, “We are constrained to react to the malicious publication on the social media about distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who is a front runner in the All Progressives Congress APC Chairmanship race slated for this year.

“We would not have responded to the tissues of lies and misinformation contained in the said publication but for the fact that they are intended to rubbish the good political achievements and structure that Distinguished Senator Sani Musa has built in the state and the country over the years.

“Not reacting will also give the sponsors of the write up the feelings of victory over a hard-working and grassroots politician.

“For the avoidance of doubt and this is verifiable, Senator Sani Musa has the most functional Office in Niger state with full compliments of staff and equipment who are also being promptly funded for the effective discharge of their duties.

“This include 3 liaison officers in each of the 99 wards in the constituency 5 liaison officers in each of the 9 local governments that make up the constituency a functional state office as well as well-staffed and fully equipped Zonal office.

“All these, not less than 500 staff are being paid monthly by Distinguished Senator Sani Musa. We are not sure any Senator in the state and country can boast of this type of quality administrative structure that is daily linking the Distinguished Senator to his people at the urban and grassroots.

“In the area of support for his constituent, every discerning mind will still and will continue to remember the role played to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in his constituency during the Covid: 19 eras which led to lock down with the distribution of edible items to his constituents, this is apart from regular distribution of farm inputs to Farmers, scholarship to indigent students and medical care for the aged in the constituency.

“Youth empowerment and vocational training have also been the major strides taken by Alhaji Sani Musa with hundreds of Youths from within and outside his constituency being supported to be gainfully employed.

“Senator Musa is also embarking on one form of project or the other in each of the 9 local government areas of his constituency at personal costs to him because of the interest he has for the emancipation of his people and because he realizes that everything should not be left to government alone.”

On the overwhelming acceptability of the National Chairmanship aspirant, Bisalla said, “To say Distinguished Senator Musa is not being backed by the APC in his local government and even the state as a whole is total rubbish and the thought of those who did not wish the Senator well.

“Only recently a large contingent of prominent politicians and people that matter from across the state stormed the state party secretariat to present officially Senator Sani Musa’s letter of intent to contest for the national chairmanship of our great party.

“The delegation was received by no other person than the state chairman of the party Alhaji Zakari Haliru Jikantoro and members of his executive.

“The event was like a carnival and all those that spoke glowingly about Senator Musa and also threw their weight behind his asparagus.

“If the state party leadership is stoutly behind one of its own, what other support does anyone need to clinch victory.

“We are forging ahead with our mobilization of stakeholders to ensure total victory for Senator Musa and win we shall because we are sure of support from other states and even the national leadership of our party at the legislative and executive levels.

“Doubting Thomases and prophets of doom will be put to shame at the end of the day.

“Our victory will surely bring about tremendous social economic and political developments of our dear state and Nigeria. It will transform the country and hand over the political leadership of our country to the youth whom Senator Musa represents.”

