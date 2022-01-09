By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC and member of the National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire has urged the members to elect a “strategist” as the National Chairman of the party during the coming National Convention.

Nkire made the call in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Sunday.

He said: “The choice we make for National Chairman of the APC, during the forthcoming National Convention, will make or mar our chances of returning to power in 2023.

“The chairman that APC needs for the battle in 2023 must be a man or woman nationally known in the country, a strategist, a fighter and a winner.

“The whole world has seen the card our opponents, the PDP played in choosing Senator Ayu as it’s Natural Chairman, it is now left for us to play the joker”.

Quoting President Muhammadu Buhari, Nkire said “the ruling party might lose to our opponents, the People’s Democratic Party, if we don’t get our acts together by choosing the right man or woman for the job.”

The Abia born politician also expressed the opinion that there was no reason why the ruling party should not retain power in the next general elections, if party leaders would heed President Buhari’s advice to carry along, the majority of members, in deciding who represents the party at all times.