By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The struggle for who will clinch the position of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has started in Imo State, ahead of February 26, 2022,APC, National Convention.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the former 2011 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party, PMP, and the Special Adviser on Political Affairs, to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, Batos Nwadike, has joined the race. His posters have all gone viral and loyalists have confirmed it.

READ ALSO:Police, Army feeding fat from lies against us — IPOB

But the aspirant has not publicly declared his interest in the race.

Vanguard gathered that the major reason some politicians are going for the position was to make it politically strategic since the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given its National Secretary position to Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo State.

To this extent, Nwadike has become the first to show his interest in the position ahead of the convention.

However, it was gathered that four other people would soon declare their interest. Two are appointees of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the other two are top stakeholders of the APC, in the state.

Some of the APC stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard said many of them have been waiting for Uzodimma’s move towards the position of the National Secretary.

They said: “While we wait for the governor to endorse somebody to go for the position of the secretary, it is also good for us to let the governor know that the position of the National Secretary will be useful if APC zones it to Imo State because the PDP has given their National Secretary to the Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu from Imo State.

“We have so many who will soon come out for the position of the National Secretary from APC, even some of them are appointees of the government and some of them are stakeholders of the party and they would soon declare for the position.”