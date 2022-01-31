By Nwafor Sunday

Chief Chibunna I .O. Ubawuike is a business man and politician. He is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling political Party in Nigeria.

In this interview with Vanguard, Ubawuike gave reasons he is rooting for the distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman of APC.

Tell us about yourself?

I am Chief Chibunna I .O. Ubawuike. I am a politician and businessman in Nigeria.

Who do you support to become your party’s next chairman?

His Excellency, Senator Al-makura.

What is your relationship with Al-makura?

He is one of our Political Leaders and I have been following him since he was a Governor and from there develop interest in him and he is the best man for the job in terms of what, he has done by instilling democratic norms both the State, national assembly and federal.

He gave a lot of appointment to his cabinet he was a governor. He will instil internal democracy, internal democracy is lacking in our party. He is a governor and a senator already, so senators and governors will not bully him and will not be anybody’s boy because he is an independent man.

Does that mean that Momudu Sherif and co do not stand a chance?

Yes, they are all qualified but Al makura towers ahead all of them, because if you go by what he has done while he was a governor and what he has been doing as a senator, you will know that he is the most qualified amongst all. He is a very fearless man without a godfather.

For me, Al-Makura is the best man for the job. I’m promoting his candidacy and there’s increasing manifestations that most of our members and stakeholders are on the same page with me in this campaign.

Okay, can we go back, to Sherif?

I don’t want to discuss Sherif.

Sheriff was once, PDP chairman, do you think he doesn’t have all it takes to become the next chairman?

Yes you know it and I don’t want to talk about Sherif. I will only talk about my candidate. Sheriff is a member of the party and he is qualified to be chairman of the party but senator Al-makura is posed ahead of Sherif. Al-makura is the best man for the party. Al-makura will take Nigeria to the Eldorado that we want. Al-makura is from North Central Zone and Sherif is from North East and we believe the party is owning the North Central.

If your candidate wins, what will he do different that Bumi and others have not done? In fact what do you expect from him?

Thank you very much. He will unify our party, the internal problem which we have in many state will no longer be there because he is a man of peace. He believes in one Nigeria. He will make sure there is peace in all levels of the party from National, State and ward level when there is peace and unity in a party you will see progress and this is what he is coming to do.

Are you saying Al-makura is the only person that can take your party to a reasonable height?

He is the only person, among all contenders and every other well meaning member of our party supports him.

Is there any fraudulent case against your candidate?

There is no case, it is a petition.

So, what is your take on the petition?

If you are in politics and you know that the greatest weapon in politics is propaganda and propaganda can come inform of writing, verbal expression and the authors of those petitions are calling out, a vicious propaganda and he has no case to answer and that is why he has not be taken to court and he has no skeleton in his cupboard. If he has a skeleton in his cupboard EFCC would have taken him to court.

Where do you see your party in the next four years from now, if Al-makura emerges as the party leader?

In the next four years from now, our party will become the largest party in Africa. A party that will give prosperity to Nigeria and Africa at large. A party that will ensure there is unity and progress for Nigeria. We will enjoy what is called democratic colloquia. That is what you will see in our party in the next four years.

What about the major opposition party, PDP?

They will remain in opposition.

Do you still want PDP to be the major opposition party in Nigeria?

They shall remain the opposition party but I don’t want to say major.

What advice do you have for Al-makura?

To keep up the good work he has been doing, keep on ensuring there is peace and prosperity in Nigeria.