By David Odama

AS the race for the All Progressive Congress Chairmanship gathers momentum, Governor Abdullahi Sule Tuesday declared that the people of the state are not aware of any opposition against senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

Addressing a stakeholders meeting to endorse the candidature of Senator Al-makura as the sole National Chairmanship in Lafia, Sule said Al-makura remains the candidate of the APC.

According to the Governor, “Nasarawa State will remain in the forefront of politicking in support of our illustrious son, we shall continue to partner other states within the zone and the country at large”

The Governor who urged Nasarawa indigenes not to be disturbed with the absence of some stakeholders at the meeting said the good news is that Nasarawa State has a single candidate for the APC National Chairmanship.

“This is what politics is all about, just like the chairman has said, every sons and Daughters in Nasarawa is free to contest any position, but for now we are not aware of any one that has indicated intention to contest the National Chairmanship of the party in Nasarawa”.

Sule, who recalled that several people had wanted to contest the governorship position with him said when they realized that not all can be Governor of the state, ‘they allowed me to be Governor’, urging all to develop team spirit and work together to move the state forward.

The APC stakeholders drew participants from across the 13 Local governments who turned out in their numbers to endorse the candidature of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura as the sole candidate for the APC Chairmanship in the state.

All APC stakeholders in Nasarawa State including the National Assembly represented by senator Godiya Akwashiki, State Assembly members by the Speaker, Abdullahi Balarabe Ibrahim among others spoke at the stakeholders endorsement meeting.

Other people who spoke in favour of the Al-makura candidature were the party Chairman, Dr John Man, amongst other while Senator Abdullahi Adamu was absent at the stakeholders meeting