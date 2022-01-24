APC chairmanship: Orji Kalu pays solidarity visit to Sani Musa

Sani Musa (L) and Orji Kalu

Ahead February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has on Sunday evening paid a solidarity visit to a leading national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Senator Sani Musa.

Kalu who is also a presidential aspirant in the governing APC said he was at the Maitama residence of the Senate Service Committee Chairman on a solidarity visit.

The recuperating chairmanship aspirant just returned from a medical trip abroad.

Kalu praised the chairmanship aspirant for being very proactive and in pursuance of ways to move the APC to electoral victories in all elections.

The former Abia governor however informed the Senator of his preparedness to aspire for the Presidency of the country if the party zoned it to the South.

The two leaders discussed ways of improving the fortunes of the party, how to ensure a rancour-free forthcoming national convention of the party and agreed to work together for the electoral success of the APC at all levels in future elections.

Senator Sani Musa expressed gratitude to the Chief Whip for deeming it fit to visit and check on him after his treatment.

He thanked Senator Kalu for his humility and sense of leadership.

Vanguard News Nigeria