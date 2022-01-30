By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Traditional rulers of communities in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state yesterday personally storm the busy Gboko-Lessel-Ihugh-Tse-Mker highway to chase away the fraudsters and criminal elements operating illegal revenue collection points in their domain.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area that the fraudsters who mount several illegal checkpoints on the stretch of road, harass and extort motorists and traders who visit the area daily to buy oranges in large quantities for sale in other parts of the country.

It was learnt that the traders who usually come from outside the state to patronize the huge citrus market in the area were forced to boycott the markets due to the activities of the hoodlums which did not go down well with the leaders of the various communities in LGA.

According to the source, the royal fathers were compelled to take the action after an earlier resolution that was reached at an expanded security meeting held last Saturday in Lessel the Ushongo LGA Headquarters to rid the area of the fraudsters following persistent outcry by citrus farmers in the area.

The action of the traditional rulers was marshaled by the Mue Ter Mbagwa 1, HRH Dr. Augustine Gema-Alu who led all the six District Heads of the chiefdom including Chief Samuel kula of Mbaawe, Chief Atiyar Uva of Mbaaka, Chief Alex Ahar of Lessel Township, Chief Abur Nyam of Atirkyese as well as the acting District Heads of Mbakuha and Mbaagir, Chiefs Terpase Aongo and Shija Ayaku respectively.

The royal fathers were said to have chased away the criminals, dismantled and burnt all materials used to mount blockades on the busy road in different communities beginning from the border area at Ihugh down to the Gboko forest.

Speaking after leading the exercise, HRH Dr. Gema Alu who expressed displeasure at the activities of the youths who he said criminally take over the highway to harass and extort traders and motorist despite several warnings from leaders of the area cautioned that the traditional institution might be forced to take further drastic measures against the criminals if they continue with their nefarious activities.