By Vincent Ujumadu

CHIEF George Moghalu, who recently obtained a judgement from the Federal High Court, Abuja annulling the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries that declared Senator Andy Uba the candidate of the party in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election said yesterday that he would have disappointed Nigerians if he did not challenge the exercise in court.

Moghalu, a former national auditor of APC and Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was among the 13 governorship aspirants of the party who insisted that there was no primaries. He later went to court and the court ruled that APC did not have a credible candidate for the election because it not conduct a credible primary.

Speaking for the first time since the court ruling, Moghalu said despite the party’s poor performance at the Anambra governorship poll, he was satisfied that the right thing was eventually done.

He said although he had wished that his party APC, won the Anambra election, the process that produced a candidate for the party was faulty.

According to him, rather than regret the failure of APC in the election, what should preoccupy the minds of party members is how to rebuild the party and win back the confidence of the people.

He said: “It is not a must that I will be governor because power belongs to God and he gives to those he pleases. Maybe it’s not God’s time for me to be governor and I am not desperate about being a governor.

“At the same time, I would have failed in my responsibility if I didn’t seek redress and accepted the fraud. The judgement agreed with me and confirmed my position there was no primary.

“What we did was not about an individual but about the system and stopping impunity as well as creating enabling environment for democracy to thrive. I insisted the party does what is right.

“For every sincere APC member that loves the party, what should concern us is how to rebuild our party, resolve our differences and address our challenges.

“We must win back the people’s confidence, rather than wasting our time struggling for leadership. You don’t elect or appoint a party leader; it evolves from the people.

“It may not surprise you that the other day, someone said they’re going to sack me from the party. I’m not surprised. But the truth remains that it’s an anomaly for a tenant to sack a landlord.

“I am a critical stakeholder of the party. You may not like my face, but when APC was formed, I was a member secretary. I didn’t join APC, I was part of the formation.

“So when someone who we were magnanimous to accommodate is boasting that he wants to sack me, I laugh. I am waiting for them.”